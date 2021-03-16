BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Chief Ayo Adebanjo has emerged as the acting national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political association, Afenifere.

His emergence followed the resignation of national Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who stepped down on Tuesday, citing old age.

Fasoranti who is 95 years old disclosed this during the group’s monthly meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He also names the former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola in Atakumosa East council area, Ilesa, Osun State as the group’s deputy leader.

According to him, the development became necessary as the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organization with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of their culture and pride as a people

Fasoranti stepped in as the group’s leader in the year 2008 due to some inadequacies within the group, but later rescind his decision after some interventions.