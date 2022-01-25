The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the award of the Regulator of the Year for 2021, which it bagged as well as the Public Official of the Decade Award given to its EVC/CEO, Prof Umar Danbatta, has expressed the important contribution of the telecoms sector to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

A statement issued yesterday by the Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr. Ikechuchwu Adinde, said the combined awards, issued on the heels of a public lecture, titled, “Public Sector Financing: The Oil Revenue, Challenges, Solutions and Prospects,” showed that the sector has remained invaluable to the Nigerian economy.

It noted that the telecoms’ 12.45 per cent contribution to the nation’s GDP in 2020 was central and pivotal in taking the nation out of recession.

The awards, issued by Nigerian NewsDirect, a multimedia firm, were presented just two days ago at an impressive event in Lagos, organised by the firm to commemorate its 11th Anniversary.

The presentation of the awards was preceded by the Nigerian NewsDirect anniversary public lecture, Delivered by Dapo Okubadejo, Ogun State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor.

Adinde, who received the awards on behalf of the Commission and the EVC/CEO, while conveying NCC’s gratitude for the award, said the Commission will not rest on its oars but rededicate itself towards demonstrating its worthiness of the public trust and confidence reposed in it as an agency central to rediversification of the nation’s economy.

Many individuals (including Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Elumelu Foundation; and Ken Nnamani, President of ATCON); corporate organisations (including Ecobank, Chevron, and Polaris Bank); and State Governments (including Osun, Ogun and Benue) received various categories of awards, the statement said.

