The executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta said the award of The Regulator of the Year for 2021 and the Public Official of the Decade Award to the commission and its chief executive underscore the significance of telecom contribution to the economy.

The combined awards, issued on the heels of a public lecture, titled, Public Sector Financing: The Oil Revenue, Challenges, Solutions and Prospects, expressed the significance of telecom sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP). Noteworthy is telecoms’ 12.45 per cent contribution to the nation’s GDP in 2020, which was central and pivotal in taking the nation out of recession.

The awards, issued by Nigerian NewsDirect, a multimedia firm, was presented just two days ago at an impressive event at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, organised by the firm to commemorate its 11th Anniversary.

As indicated, the presentation of the awards was preceded by the Nigerian NewsDirect anniversary public lecture, delivered by Dapo Okubadejo, Ogun State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor.

By sheer coincidence, or conscious contextual social intervention, the topic of the Lecture and its treatment were not just poignant reflections of the state of the economy, they were fluent and persuasive of the role of NCC in midwifing and enabling the utilisation of telecoms and ICTs applications for economic recovery and growth.

NCC’s Director Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who received the awards on behalf of the Commission and the EVC/CEO, said the Commission will not rest on its oars but rededicate itself towards demonstrating its worthiness of the public trust and confidence reposed in it as an agency central to re-diversification of the nation’s economy.

