Lagos State Ministry of Education has said there is no going back on its decision to review boarding fees in its model colleges, appealing to some parents to accept the upward review in the overall interest of the students.

The commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, made the plea while addressing the concern of some parents on the review of the boarding fees in the 32 model colleges across the state from the 25,000 charged per term at N79.30 per meal for a student in the past 18 years.

According to her, many parents have shown understanding in the matter, adding that the ministry had meetings and engagements with the parents’ fora of the model colleges and upgraded schools where reasons for the review were ‘’clearly and unambiguously’’ enumerated.

“It was agreed that the review of the fees became necessary due to economic realities viz-a-viz the current cost of food stuff, provision of energy, medical care and general school maintenance,’’ Adefisayo said.

‘’The resolve to peg the boarding fees at N50,000 per term is premised on the realisation that the state government will bear N75,000 subsidy per child; while the school will receive subventions per term to cater for the expected gaps,’’ she said.

According to the commissioner, feeding a child at N73.30k per meal is not healthy for growth; hence the government cannot be running a boarding system with the same amount that has been in place for over 18 years.

Adefisayo said the state government will continue to subsidise the boarding fees to improve the quality of education and the purpose of the establishment of model colleges and upgraded schools.