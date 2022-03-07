The Bayelsa State government has announced an upward review of match-winning bonuses and allowances for players and officials of the state’s own male football club and Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Bayelsa United FC as the new football season heats up.

The state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this at a special dinner held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Onopa, Yenagoa during the weekend to ginger up the players, coaching staff of the team for the new NNL season.

He said the team would now receive N1.5 million for every league game won in the current season; while each goal-scorer will smile home with a whopping N200,000.

Ewhrudjakpor while addressing officials in the presence of the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Flint George; Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Dr. Peter Singabele; t Director of Human Resources Management, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs. Grace Alagoa, who represented the Commissioner, Hon Daniel Igali, further disclosed that for each goal scored, the first assist would get N150 thousand; while the second and third assists are to go home with N100 thousand each.

He thanked the Bayelsa United team players and officials for making the state proud by flying the state’s flag at the continental level in 2021 after failing to do so for several years.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo also appreciated the team for winning the 2021 Aiteo Cup, and charged them to win the league trophy this year, noting that both the state government and the management of Bayelsa United had to cover up the gaps which denied the Yenagoa-based side laurels in their last continental outing.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the deputy chief of staff, deputy governor’s office, Barrister Alex Dumbo, said the dinner was specifically organized to enable the deputy governor to interact freely with players and officials of the team.

He said the dinner was also to serve as a platform to motivate the team to fly high in the ongoing football season.

