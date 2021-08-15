The Adamawa State Ministry of Health has confirmed a new case of polio virus in the state.

The commissioner, Prof Abdullahi Isa, confirmed the development during routine immunisation, yesterday.

He said government, with support from WHO and UNICEF, is on top of the situation, as 800 health personnel had, so far, been trained to carry out immunisation for polio vaccination across the 21 LGAs.

Isa, who could not disclose the area where the poliovirus cases was uncovered said,

“One case of Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 has been detected in the state”.

According to him, Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 (VDPV) is a strain of the weakened poliovirus that was initially included in Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) that has changed over time.

He pointed out that, the re-emergence of the virus is a setback in the health sector due to possibility of transmission.

“The development led to resurface of the Poliovirus type 2, necessitating the immediate flag off of the first round outbreak response for Oral Polio Vaccine.

WHO State Coordinator, Dr Iyobosa Igbinovia, said that resurfacing of the polio virus was a threat to healthcare in the Northeast.

“WHO is working hand in hand with the state government to ensure total eradication of the virus and to ensure every eligible child is vaccinated against Polio.”