Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has congratulated the newly appointed chief of army staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya.

Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, yesterday, said the new COAS exhibited hard work and foresight in helping to manage the security challenges of Kaduna State when he served as GOC 1 Division.

Aruwan said the government of Kaduna State was elated with the appointment of Major General Yahaya having worked closely with him when he meritoriously served as General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna covering Kaduna, Niger, Kano and Jigawa states.

The statement said: “ El-Rufai said that he wishes newly appointed COAS every success in taking the Nigerian Army to greater heights, building on the efforts of his predecessors, including Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru of blessed memory.

“Governor El-Rufai has, on behalf of the people and government of Kaduna State, congratulated the new Chief of Army Staff and wished him success and God’s guidance in this onerous task.

The Kaduna State Government is looking forward to working with the newly appointed COAS to advance peace and security in Kaduna State.”