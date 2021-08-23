Management of the newly established Federal College of Education Technical, Isu, Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State has raised the alarm about fake employment offers by fraudsters in the state.

The management lamented that some unscrupulous elements had been going about extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public and promising them of securing jobs in the college when it was not recruiting.

The provost of the college, Prof Reuben Okechukwu, warned members of the public to be wary of their antics to avoid being victims of their fraud. Okechukwu who made the disclosure when he visited the institution site at Isu on an inspection tour, said the institution was not recruiting at the moment and enjoined prospective applicants to be calm and vigilant and wait for a time when the school would carry out its recruitment exercise according to the process recognized by law.

He said the college would not carry out employment exercises without approval from the office of the head of service of the federation and warned fraudsters to desist from their acts before the eyes of the law beams on them.