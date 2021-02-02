The federal government said it may suspend flight operations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and The Netherlands due to the new COVID-19 protocols introduced by both countries for incoming travellers.

The director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, stated this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 media briefing yesterday in Abuja.

He said both countries recently requested that passengers from Nigeria must carry out a PCR test four hours before departing the country.

“In addition to the requirements are a requirement for PCR test before passengers departs from Nigeria to their countries. They are adding an extra requirement of having a rapid test done four hours before departure or before you board,” Nuhu said.

The NCAA boss also said: “For us, passengers do the test 72 hours before departure and then the PCR test and the PTF recognizes the rights of all countries to put in measures to protect their citizens just like Nigeria has done.

“If they insist on having these additional tests being done, then PTF has decided that their operations will be suspended into Nigeria.”

The NCAA boss said that these countries and airlines cannot determine for Nigeria who to approve or how these test would be done.

Nuhu said the government would be discussing with the airlines and countries involved.