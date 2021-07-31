The new technology introduced into the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has positioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to better deliver on its mandate.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who stated this yesterday in Abuja when he led a delegation of the National Elections Commission of Liberia to the CVR physical registration centre at FCT headquarters’ INEC office, said with the new technology INEC would serve Nigerians better.

Yakubu said compared to experiences from previous CVR exercises, the commission had been able to eliminate the crowd at CVR centres with the new technology.

“So far so good, because quite a number of the pre-registrants have come on appointment to complete their registration.

“A number have also come to register physically because that is an option of physical registration, in addition to the completion of the online registration. “So far, you don’t see the kind of crowd that we used to see during registration.

“Recall that between 2017 and 2018, we conducted a CVR over a period of 16 months and we learned from the experience of that exercise. That is why we now introduced more technology into the process.

“As you can see the queue has disappeared and we are able to serve Nigerians better for that reason,” he said.

Yakubu said INEC would continue to do so until the end of the exercise on June 30, 2022, when it would suspend the process to enable the commission to compile the voter’s register, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said the essence of the tour was to provide field experience to the NEC-Liberia delegation, who was in Nigeria t

o understudy INEC’s voter registration system.

The chairperson of the National Elections Commission of Liberia, Davidetta Lansanah, commended the leadership of INEC for sharing Nigeria’s experience with them.

She said the experience learned during the study tour would help Liberia in adopting the CVR in their country.