Within a space of five month, the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has released its backlog of audited annual financial accounts. An action hitherto unknown to the corporation in its 44 years of existence. In this report, FESTUS OKOROMADU examines the role transparency and accountability plays in restoring profitability in the national oil company

Prior to Mallam Mele Kyari’s assumption of office as the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on 8 July, 2019, one issue that has been of serious concern to many Nigerians was the opacity of the financial standing of the company.

Everyone was left in the dark as to the profitability or otherwise of the corporation as its financial statements were never made public even though it is owned by the Nigerian people. This gave room to a lot of speculations with many believing that the corporation is entrenched in corrupt activities hence it has refused to expose its financial status in the public.

Although, the corporation initiated a monthly publication of its Financial and Operations reports in the national dailies, its website and in other online media, an act which dates back to 2016, analysts, financial experts and the civil societies argued that the reports were not detailed enough to expose its viability.

Such concerns became more germane considering the financial contributions of the oil and gas sector where NNPC represents Nigeria government’s interest to the economy.

However, the public perception seems to have changed in recent times. Thanks to the efforts of Mallam Kyari and his management team.

For the first time in the history of the National Oil Company on June 11, 2020 published its audited accounts, ‘the 2018 Audited Financial Statement (AFS)’ where financial details of 19 subsidiary companies nationwide were exposed in accordance with standard accounting practice.

While presenting the 2018 AFS to the public, Mallam Kyari promised to expedite action on the corporation’s preparation and subsequent release of its 2019 Audited Financial Statement. And barely five months after precisely on 15th October, 2020, the promise was fulfilled.

Interestingly, when the 2018 AFS was published, many critics came hard on the Corporation calling it a laggard among its National Oil Companies peers. They failed to see the significance of the noble act as a game-changer, a step that could launch it permanently on the path of growth.

But to discerning minds the move was seen as a new trajectory towards greater transparency and accountability. And as usually emphasised by advocates of corporate ethics, one thing transparency does to any organisation apart from showcasing its honesty and integrity, is that it helps to boost its performance as well as helps put managers on their toes to do their best knowing that there is no room to hide their inefficiencies.

Improving Financials, Review Of The 2019 AFS

Analysis of the NNPC’s 2019 audited financial account, confirms the authenticity of the theory that commitment to transparency leads to achievement of improved performance. For instance, the Corporation reported a huge reduction in losses as it posted a loss of N1.7 billion in 2019 as against N803 billion losses reported in 2018.

Although, there remains much room for improvement, there however, is no doubt that the huge cut in losses is indicative of an emerging new era of growth for the Corporation.

Further details of how the cost optimisation was achieved in the 2019 AFS revealed that general administrative expenses was trimmed down from N894 billion in 2018 to N696 billion translating into a positive variance of 22 per cent.

Commenting on the 2019 AFS, NNPC’s chief financial officer (CFO), Mr Umar Ajiya, noted that the publication is in keeping with the Corporation management’s commitment to transparency and accountability and in consonance with the principles of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) of which it is a partner.

Ajiya further explained that majority of the subsidiaries posted improved performance namely, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) which recorded ₦479 billion profit in 2019 compared to ₦179 billion in 2018 representing 167 per cent increase; the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) recorded ₦23 billion profit in 2019 compared to ₦154 million in 2018 representing 14,966 per cent increase; the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) recorded ₦14.2 billion profit in 2019 compared to ₦9.3 billion in 2018 representing 52 per cent increase; while the Refineries have maintained the same level of losses as in 2018 but which will reduce significantly in 2020 due to cost optimisation drive.

According to the CFO, the 2019 financial year performance was driven mainly by cost optimisation, contracts renegotiation and operational efficiency.

Nevertheless, some critics have expressed concern that the 2019 AFS tends to showcase the NNPC as being on the brink of bankruptcy as a going concern since its liabilities were still higher than asset. But that argument fails to take into cognizance the determination of the current NNPC Management to make a difference. That determination has been amply displayed through its commitment to transparency and accountability which in turn is reflecting in excellent performance as recorded in the huge improvement in its financial position vis-a-vis the huge reduction in losses.

Thus, optimistic analysts submits that if the the current trajectory is followed, it is possible that 2020 will see NNPC on a solid profit path since Management has continued on the drive to reduce cost, promote efficiency, and rev up profits.

Driving Transparency

Upon his assumption of office as the GMD of NNPC in July 2019, Mallam Kyari vowed to run the affairs of the National Oil company on strict adherence to the twin principles of transparency and accountability.

To actualised this, he initiated a corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE), which is championed by the management team since assumption of office as NNPC helmsman.

In pursuit of this vision, the current leadership of NNPC consciously committed itselft to conducting the corporation’s businesses in a transparent and accountable manner, deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost the accounting processes of its Corporate Headquarters, subsidiaries, companies and Corporate Services Units (CSUs).

In addition, it started making its contract award processes and financial reports, public to cast away the toga of opacity associated with extractive industries generally.

Subsequently, the current management has recorded a series of firsts on the transparency front. It published its 2018 Audited Financial Statement earlier in the year for everyone to see, rather than the maintaining the old style of surreptitiously submitting it to statutory agencies like the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation. It also got listed as an EITI-partner company thereby officially sealing its commitment to transparency.

Embracing The New Culture

Meanwhile, advocates of transparency and accountability are of the view that the noble financial concept now being imbibed by the NNPC can only become meaningful and bring about the needed transformation in the larger Nigerian business environment, when other critical segments of the economy embrace these virtues of openness and accountability.

In so doing the culture will become part and parcel of all national corporate entities and thus boost the national treasury and effectively bring the much needed benefit the more than 200 million citizens of the Nigerian nation are craving for.

Moreover, as stated by the NNPC CFO, that, “The 2019 AFS goes further to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the principle of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) while the outlook for 2020 looks promising in view of the management’s strong drive to prune down running cost and grow revenues.”

Nigerians remain optimistic that the NNPC is indeed on the march to fulfill its glorious destiny as the biggest and most profitable national oil company in Africa.