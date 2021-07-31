The new director of defence information, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, has assumed duty with a pledge to operate an open door policy and honest communications parameters that are quick and responsive.

Gen. Sawyerr in his remarks during the handing/taking over ceremony yesterday in Abuja tasked the media to eschew sensational headlines that give undue publicity to activities of adversaries.

He said his appointment was an opportunity to contribute his quota to the nation’s development, adding that the current insecurity would become a thing of the past soon.

He said the armed forces in synergy with other security agencies had been working round the clock to surmount terrorism, banditry, militancy, and other sundry crimes.

Sawyerr thanked the chief of defence staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya for finding him worthy to be appointed spokesman of the armed forces of Nigeria.

He said; “It is indeed a clarion call and rare opportunity for me to contribute my quota as the new image-maker and mouthpiece of the armed forces of Nigeria towards the realisation of the leadership focus of the chief of defence staff, which is, “To Foster a Professional Armed Forces capable of effectively meeting constitutional imperatives.”

He solicited support of the media in the campaign plan.

“Let me therefore solicit the support of media operators in all spectrums to consider jettisoning sensational headlines that give undue publicity to perpetrators of acts of criminality that tend to undermine our national security,” he said.