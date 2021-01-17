ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Officers Mess, Onikan, Lagos is set to be taken over after a yet to be identified developer started massive renovation work at the mess.

It was gathered that the edifice, which also serves as Transit Camp for Senior officers in the Force over the years, has been put up for sale against the decision of some highly placed police officers.

According to Investigation, the Onikan officers mess contains about 40 chalets, two big halls, Squash court, Lawn tennis court with about 40 room apartment under the maintenance of mostly civilian cooks, bar attendants, gardeners, cleaners and drivers, and even electricians.

However it was learnt that mostly the maintenance civilian staff and Police personnel in the Inspectorate ranks as well as other ranks and file have been forced out of Lagos and transfered to other states.

Attempts to get the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba for reaction failed as he would not respond to his messages.

Police source further stated that the matter had also caused crisis between the members of the Police management team who reportedly raised concerns over the sales without following due process

However, findings further revealed that some concerned senior officers in the Force were not taking the matter lightly and would want the presidency and the Police Service Commission, PSC to intervene on the matter and put the process of selling the property on hold for now.

The source said ” this is a serious matter that the Presidency and the Police Service Commission, PSC, have to intervene, why now? the IGP is going in few weeks time

“Several attempts made in the past under previous IGPs failed and so also the fresh plot will not succeed. This illegal act is not limited to the Officers Mess at Onikan, it applies to other police choice landed properties in such areas as Ikeja, Falomo, Surulere and Apapa amongst others

” We will go to any lawful length to stall the illegal act. Why the sales in the first instance? This can not and will never happen in the Military, it is only in the Nigeria Police Force

” Findings revealed that the deal is being done secretly but we are appealing to the prospective buyer to keep off as it will not stand the test of the time after the exit of the outgoing IGP, because we are not in a Banana Republic where anything goes.”