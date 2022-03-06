National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has described the new Electoral Act as a positive development in Nigeria’s democracy.

NYCN chairman in Imo State, Barr. Ezinwanne Udoka, stated this while addressing newsmen in Owerri.

Udoka, who described President Buhari’s decision to sign the bill as well-informed, timely and democratic, said crises experienced in the country due to deficiencies in the Electoral Act would become things of the past.

He expressed optimism that the Act would encourage INEC to conduct free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in the country, and spur politicians to uphold democratic tenets, rule of law and good governance.

He said; “ We are convinced that the Electoral Bill assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari is a step in the right direction, a decision well informed and a plus to Nigeria’s democracy.

“We commend the presidency and the National Assembly for taking the bull by the horns to overhaul the electoral system to suit the people and restore confidence in the country’s electoral system.

“Captured in this bill are salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionise elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations that would guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens to vote effectively”.

Barr. Udoka assured the populace that under his watch, Imo youths would continue to work in tandem with government and other relevant agencies to strengthen democracy, good governance, leadership values, peace and security of lives and property across the country.

NSCDC Nab Private Security Guards For Operating Without License

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Imo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five men for operating as private security guards without license in Owerri, the state capital.

NSCDC commandant in the state, Michael Ogar, disclosed this while parading the men in Owerri yesterday.

He said they were arrested in furtherance of the implementation of federal government’s Private Guard Companies Act which stipulates that a person must be licensed by government before operating a private guard company.

Ogar said the suspects who claimed to be working for a security guard company had been operating in neighbouring states before they were caught in Imo State.

According to him, the suspects attempted to resist arrest, but were overpowered by officers of the NSCDC.

He noted that it was wrong for the suspects or any duly licensed private security guard company to put on body armour, adding that only military and paramilitary agencies who bear arms are empowered by law to put on body armour.

Ogar cautioned companies and private individuals in the state against patronising unlicensed operators of private guard companies as according to him, the risks far outweigh the advantages.