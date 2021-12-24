President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has refused to rule out the possibility of an expatriate coach leading the Super Eagles to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Technical director of NFF Austin Eguavoen has been placed in temporary charge of the Super Eagles following the sacking of former coach, Gernot Rohr and he is widely expected to lead the team in Cameroon.

However, Pinnick who spoke at a parley with the media in Lagos insisted the NFF remain open to the possibility of appointing a new head coach before the start of the competition.

“If the coach will give us the Nations Cup he will be drafted in immediately,” Pinnick said.

“I am not going to tell you that it will be later, because of what essence is the recruitment? If the executive committee says yes and we are ready, what are we waiting for?

“When I spoke with one of the coaches on Tuesday, he was already scouting our players and was telling me things I didn’t even know about our players.

“It was quite impressive and he told me the strength of each player and he took me off guard. We are not going to experiment and if he can win the Nations Cup, no problem.

“We know Eguavoen can do it, but we also want someone who can do it better. If we are unable to sign him soon, then we will work with the current team. But I am not going to tell you that if we have him signed today, he is not going to lead the team to the AFCON.”

