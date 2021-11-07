The essence of this narrative can best be understood by the ambience of the true story captured in the movie ‘the perfect storm’. In this Hollywood epic , a collusion of coincidences came together to orchestrate an event so pervasive in reach, that escape from its influence proved near impossible.

Let me explain in further detail. When our able president, Muhammadu Buhari assumed helmsmanship , he promised reviving all our institutions and security being a cornerstone of his policy drive, the police and military took center stage. To his credit, no president in recent history has invested more in our military infrastructure and weaponry than PMB. Our brand new Tucanos bear unimpeachable testimony to this .

The Nigeria police has been caught in the rippling effect of these expenditures. In response to the headwinds from the politically motivated ENDSARS tumult, the NPF has had to reinvent itself along structural and administrative lines. For this marvel of restructuring, the current IGP, Alkali must take full credit. The police, once held in derision as pariahs are now being celebrated as folk heroes. There is a palpable joor de vivre at Force HQ as the flood of IGP Alkali’s innovations burst every dam. The ambit of this narrative will not permit us to savor the many succulent details of his top down,groundbreaking administrative style: suffice it to say he takes EVERY element into account.

Recently, it was reported that he made a disguised visit to a major police station where he ordered the immediate release of incarcerated suspects while ordering the investigation of officers guilty of over reach.

IGP Alkali’s renaissance is important to mention because it has laid the ground work for the rising of many stars within the force that would have gone unnoticed . One of the key players in this band of ‘police notables’ that the IGP’s light has helped to shine is AIG Umar Garba

Garba Umar, fondly called GARUS or Mr WONDERFUL in my view, one of those profound enigmas that can only be broadly described as an entail of Providence’s fortuitous workings: Heavenly sanction, as it were, of a personal persuasion.

How else do you explain a man that would freely tell you “I was born for this. law enforcement is in my genes,all my life, I’ve been trying to get into the Police, or staying in it”! This despite the sacrifice and the challenges. You live for the office EVERYDAY, with no guaranty that you are coming back to your family alive! What a heart, and what devotion! And bountifully has the hand of fate rewarded the unswerving dedication. As AIG Garba would modestly tell you, at every critical juncture of my career, God has helped me with challenging, but equally rewarding professional options. Yes, he clearly alludes, “ I did my utmost to obtain the most exacting skill set, mental outlook in terms of contingency plans, therefore I made the most of my opportunities, but I give Almighty God the glory for my promotions and advancements.

Law enforcement is about team work, more so with the Police and its teeming units whose focus and efforts converge under one umbrella, maintaining the peace while securing life and property. It’s thus imperative for everyone on the team to be constantly at their best .

In terms of self development, AIG’s thirst for professional and mental acuity have been nothing short of relentless. Even as a rookie when the stakes were not that high, he pursued academic excellence in favor of just treading water, waiting for the next promotion or posting..

In the tough but rewarding trajectory of his career, our fine senior officer has notched up quite a litany of postings under his belt, having served for over 30 years. All through these years, he has remained a slave to the law, never compromising it for friend or foe and it’s this endearing quality that has kept him head and shoulders above the crowd . AIG Umar Garba will never pull rank on you, nor inflict the guiltless, but God help you if you run foul of the law. He will chase you to the ends of the earth.

Now comes a fresh defining moment in his career, the Vice Presidency of Interpol Africa .

As you know already, interpol represents an amalgam of police authorities on a global scale. It’s an umbrella institution that epitomizes synergy in universal law enforcement. Through such parameters as information overlap, data comparison, inter agency cooperation, etc, police authorities worldwide combat crimes on different fronts so to speak, a common threshold.

Here again, we readily see how providence has created in AIG Umar Garba, an optimal candidate for the opening: his exposure to a variegated work environment has spawned an uncanny ability to multi task while adopting a fluid approach to evolving threats. Additionally, the multi cultural setting policing in Nigeria is confronted with, provides a rich context for cross border consultation, the very soul of Interpol.

This is not written to garner local support for AIG Garus and his quest. It is an appeal for the earnest of your prayers and goodwill . His victory will bring the nation glory and grant us much global leverage .

From 22nd November, 2021, the General Assembly of the International Police, INTERPOL, would converge in Istanbul, Turkey, where between 23rd -25th November 2021, it would hold the 89th session of the Assembly, as well as elect the President , Vice President and other elective positions of the INTERPOL by members from 194 countries , where we hopefully and pray our very own AIG UMar Garba Baba , emerges as the Vice President, Interpol Africa .

I believe AIG Umar Garba will not only thrive in Interpol leadership, he will excel.

Nigerians have a penchant for ploughing unfamiliar terrain, tilling difficult soils, and yes, generating prolific harvests. A case in point, Akinwumi “Akin” Adesina a Nigerian economist who is currently serving as the President of the African Development Bank, Amina Mohammed who is serving as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations ,NationsNgozi Okonjo-Iweala who became the seventh Director-General of the WTO, Mr. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the United Nations General Assembly. The list goes on.

Our national participation made a difference in their nomination. I believe the federal government under the able stewardship of PMB and the entire Nation should give this our noble son all the support and encouragement to clinch this nomination and bring great acclaim to the motherland.

–Abubakar Suleiman wrote from Abuja