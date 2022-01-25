The new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, yesterday promised to quash gang wars raging in the state and prosecute the perpetrators.

Alabi who stated this during the handing over ceremony at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja also said he would employ visibility policing to deter criminals in the society.

He said, “It is with deep sense of responsibility that I welcome everyone here to my media briefing as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

“It has become necessary to bring to the fore my template and policing vision. Gang disturbance will be holistically addressed and those found culpable will face consequences of their actions.

“There will be visibility policing and dominance of security space by ensuring the presence of policemen at all times to deter criminals as a preventive measure.

“We will ensure that the Rapid Response Squad is encouraged and strengthened to respond promptly and effectively to citizens’ concerns.”

The new CP said there would also be respect for fundamental human rights by ensuring that no breach of human rights would be tolerated under his command and watch.

“Our men’s conduct while discharging their duties must be in conformity with our professional ethics especially with issues of corruption and extra judicial killing and acts of incivility to members of the public.”

“We will strive to build confidence and trust in members of the public particularly with state actors and non-state actors through intelligence led community policing.”

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, who is now in charge of Federal Operations further solicited support for the new CP adding that policing is a collective responsibility.

“Police job is not a one man job but a collective one. I will attribute my accolades to my officers and the people for their support,’’ he said.