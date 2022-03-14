Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee On Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation, Hon. Mojisolaoluwa Ali Macaulay, has said the signing into law of a bill for the establishment of Lagos State Agency For Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse will to a large extent accelerate dispensation of justice and reduce fear of reporting such cases.

She made this remark in an exclusive interview after raising a motion in the house last on the need for protection as well as granting privileges in the allotment of political offices to women

Speaking under the matter of urgent public importance, Hon. (Mrs.) Mojisolaoluwa Ali-Macaulay stated that the United Nations has set aside every March 8, as the International Women’s Day to celebrate and recognize the contributions of women and girls around the world.

“This is aimed at acknowledging the immense contributions of women and girls who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation and response to build a more sustainable future as well as ensuring economic and social development,’’ she said.

The lawmaker advocated that women should be given at least 20 per cent of positions in the National Assembly and other hierarchy of governments.

Macaulay pointed out that following passage of the law, the state has established a separate agency that will handle cases of sexual harassment and domestic violence.

In his contribution, Hon. Bisi Yusuf opined that women should be able to assert their authority in the body polity rather than demand for a certain percentage of seats in the assembly and other appointments in the executive.

While acknowledging the fact that women should be celebrated every day, he disagreed with the advocacy that women should be given special seats in the national assembly.

Lending his voice, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, Majority Leader of the House, maintained that women have a special pain threshold and are more courageous than men in terms of distress.