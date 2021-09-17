President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to implement his government industrialisation agenda by reviving the Ajaokuta Steel project.

Procurement expert, Mohammed Bougei Attah, who made the call while speaking journalists in Abuja, posited that the best way to lift Nigeria out of poverty was by industrialisation.

Attah who is the project director, NGO Network, and national secretary of the upcoming National Conference on Ajaokuta Project and President Muhammadu Buhari Industrialisation Agenda, called on the federal government to make it a matter of national interest by considering utilising the proposed loan request before the National Assembly on pragmatic national project such as the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his view, loans are good provided they are invested on national concerns like roads, power, health and other areas that are challenging to the ongoing efforts at industrialisation.

“Ajaokuta Steel Company, if revived with such subtle loan under the current request will no doubt have an impact on the Nigerian economy for years, and the people will be happy for it,” Attah said.