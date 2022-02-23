Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has said that Nigeria will soon record increase in the production and exportation of cocoa to improve revenue generation.

Dr Abubakar stated this during the presentation of cocoa soil project and unveiling of training manual for extension workers and farmers by Cocoa Soil Group in Abuja yesterday.

Funded by the Norwegian government through NORAD, the project aimed at delivering improved soil fertility management and recommendations to cocoa farmers in Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire.

The minister noted that with the training manual, Nigerian cocoa farmers will avoid pitfalls, improve yields and boost exportation of the product at significant rate.

He said, “The manual has brought out things that are causing hindrance in becoming even better than what we used to be. So with this, we’ll know what to avoid, the pitfalls has been discovered during this period of research so that we can be just as good as any other country, in fact, Nigeria should be the best cocoa producing country in the world.

us to even start not just exporting the raw cocoa but the cocoa powder, so that will increase the value chain and income for the farmers.

The manuals are the product of articulated research by experts, meaning they have gone under, over and above to find out why is cocoa production not at it utmost best here, and I’m sure they have found out and now removing all the hurdles, naturally you will have increased in yield, you will have reduction in post harvest losses, you will have improved seeds because it’s in the manual, and I can assure you increase in yield even in the ease of planting maintenance”.

