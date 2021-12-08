Director-general of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari has disclosed that Nigeria has unveiled the 5-year National Development Plan (2021-2025) to replace the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP). He said the new development plan would cost N381 trillion.

According to him, the plan also includes affordable housing for Nigerians and an export-led economy among others that is expected to cost N381trillion to implement. He said the six focal areas are economic growth and development, infrastructure, public administration, human capital development, social development and regional development.

Ari made the disclosure at a media forum organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council in Jos, yesterday.

He said they have come to the realisation that “we are in a world of innovation and ideation and, therefore, must appropriately respond rather than rest on their oars.” He stressed that the decision was further informed by the fact that they are on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution, which among other things will lead to greater automation substitutes for labour across the globe.

Ari argued that beyond job losses, this new reality has come with a new world that is popularly referred to as the VUCA world that is Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous, saying already, across the country today, they are contending with elements of the VUCA world in varying degrees.

The DG also noted that daily there are reports of acts of criminality that could only have been imagined some few years back.

He said that to overcome the challenges of VUCA, nations are devising strategies to reduce unemployment and poverty.

“It was perhaps in response to these threats and other considerations that the Federal Government has unveiled the 5-year National Development Plan (2021-2025) to replace the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP) which projects the creation of 21 million jobs, with 35 million Nigerians lifted out of poverty.”

He said, “As the leading human capital development institution in Nigeria, we have commenced the process of repositioning our programmes and activities to effectively prepare the nation’s workforce in line with our mandate of developing a pool of qualified Nigerians to man the public and private sectors of the national economy.

“Our initiatives then particularly the emphasis on skills intervention programmes was borne out of the need to drive the actualisation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP), which we achieved to an appreciable degree by training hundreds of thousands of Nigerians that are today gainfully employed or even employers of labour.”