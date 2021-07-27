The new registrar/chief executive of National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi has assumed office promising to reposition NECO to become a credible and internationally acclaimed examination body.

Prof Wushishi who spoke when he officially took over the affairs of the council from the former acting registrar, Mr Ebikibina John Ogborodi also assured that he would not be bias in the handling of the affairs of the council.

According to Wushishi his desire is to make NECO surpass international standard, which other international examination bodies would look up to. He said that is his mission in NECO.

“I am not here to be bias in anyway, rather I am here as a Nigerian, I will work with everybody to take NECO to the desired heights,” he added.

The new registrar however acknowledged that there were challenges that needed to be tackled, assuring that with the support of all staff, the challenges were surmountable. He further assured the staff that their rewards and privileges would be given to them as at when due, but stressed that the management under his leadership would not hesitate to punish any staff found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties.

He solicited for the support of the management and staff to enable him actualise his vision for the council and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming him fit to be appointed as NECO registrar. He pledged to also work closely with the Federal Ministry of Education and NECO Governing Board to attain his targeted objectives.

The former acting registrar, Mr Ebikibina John Ogborodi had earlier briefed the registrar on the progress report of the on-going 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as well as other mandate of the council.

LEADERSHIP reports that Prof Wushishi was on July 12, 2021 appointed as the substantive registrar of NECO by President Muhammadu Buhari.

