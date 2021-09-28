With mutual diplomatic relations between both countries dating back to the 60s, the formal inauguration of a Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry will greatly consolidate efforts made to deepen the long-lasting relationship and invigorate business opportunities, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo made the observation yesterday when he received a delegation of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its president, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, at the Presidential Villa. The delegation also included representation from the Russian government, including a special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr Oleg Ozerov, and the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alexey Shebarshim.

Referring to a previous meeting of African leaders and Russian business executives in 2019, Osinbajo noted that the interaction “was an excellent introduction to serious business for African countries with Russia and our Heads of State who attended obviously felt this was a unique opportunity to do more serious business with Russia.”

“There have been very many economic and social engagements, especially in education. I think also that there have been several economic relationships that have blossomed for a while and several other business and commercial opportunities that are opening up here and there.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Okonkwo, said the visit of the Russian delegation to the country and the courtesy call on the VP was a prelude to the formal inauguration of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On his part, the representative of the Russian government, Ozerov, said the formalization of the pact between Nigeria and Russia was prompted by the need to strengthen relations between both countries especially in the areas of energy, ICT, agriculture, and infrastructure, among others.

Other members of the delegation on the courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa were the representatives of the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment; Foreign Affairs; the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, among other officials.