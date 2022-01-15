Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has entered a closed-door meeting with the members of the Olubadan-in-Council over the installation of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

It was learnt that the meeting is being attended by Senator Lekan Balogun, ex-governor Rashidi Ladoja and other members of the council numbering about 10.

The meeting started shortly after the govenor attended the Armed Forces Rememberance Day parade which held at the Rememberance Archade, opposite the Government House, Agodi in Ibadan.

Barring last-minute change of plan, the governor, to be accompanied by the members of the Olubadan-in-Council, is expected to brief the press thereafter.

A source close to the state government hinted that the meeting was facilitated in a bid to resolve and address all issues bothering on the selection of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

It was also gathered that, if things go well at thee meeting, the governor may appoint and or confirm the nomination of Chief Lekan Balogun to ascend the Olubadan stool.

