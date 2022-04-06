The new president of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Olumide Oyetan, promised to proffer solutions to the challenges around pensions in the country.

Oyetan, who is the chief executive officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension PFA was elected unanimously by his colleagues in a virtual election at the weekend, to emerge as the new president.

PenOp is the umbrella body of all licensed pension fund operators in Nigeria.

This election came on the heel of the completion of the tenure of the current executive committee, headed by Mr. Wale Odutola.

Oyetan will be taking over from Wale Odutola; the Chief Executive Officer of ARM Pensions – and will be the President of the association for the next two years.

Oyetan, while accepting the new office, promised to consolidate on all the previous work done by his predecessor. He also pledged to work in the interest of the industry, continue to promote the good work the industry was doing, stressing that, his administration will be counting on everyone’s support to take the industry to the next level.

Other executive council members sworn in were: Joy Ojakovo (general manager, Progress Trust CPFA) elected as Vice President; Dapo Akisanya (CEO, Tangerine Pensions PFA) elected as Head of Technical Committee; Godson Ukpevo (CEO, Veritas Glanvills PFA) elected as Head of Legal Committee; Oloruntimilehin George (CEO, First Pension PFC) re-elected as Treasurer and Idu Okeahialam (CEO, Access PFC) elected as Head of Branding Committee.

Speaking on the change in leadership, the CEO of PenOp, Oguche Agudah said: “this shows the commitment of the organisation towards continuity and sound corporate governance, while being committed to self-regulation. The new leadership will continue to work together to towards ensuring that ultimately, the pension industry positively affects the lives of millions of Nigerians.”