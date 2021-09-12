Mr Tony Olofu has assumed duty as the 31st commissioner of police in Anambra State.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, made the disclosure in a statement in Awka at the weekend.

Olofu’s assumption followed the redeployment of Mr Chris Owolabi, the erstwhile CP in the state, to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Until his redeployment, Olofu was the CP Counter Terrorism Unit, Director Operations and Intelligence National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja.

He was the Area Commander, Kubwa, Abuja, Commander Operation Doo Akpo, Bayelsa State as an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

As a Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP), he was also the DC, Operations Ebonyi State and the DC in charge of Criminal Investigation Department CID, Command in Bauchi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olofu hails from Apa local government area of Benue State and was born in October, 1963. He obtained a BSc degree in Sociology from the University of Jos. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990.

“CP Olofu has attended a host of professional and staff courses including Advanced Detective Course, Squadron Command Course, Tactical Leadership and Command Course and Strategic Leadership/Command Course, Jos respectively,” the statement added.(NAN)