The Lagos State government has debunked allegations that the newly introduced ‘no-vehicle inspection, no road-worthiness policy’ is an exercise targeted at generating money for the state government.

Director, Vehicle Inspection Service, (VIS) Engr. Akin-George Fashola who stated this during an interview session on a radio programme, appealed to vehicle owners in the state to visit vehicle inspection centers spread across the state with their vehicles for periodic inspection adding that the cost of inspection is already inclusive in the total package they paid for renewal of vehicle particulars.

He disclosed that the old policy of issuing a roadworthiness certificate and then expecting the vehicle owners to come and present their vehicle for inspection within 30 days is no longer sustainable as most vehicle owners do not bring their vehicles for the said inspection once the certificate is issued.

The Director explained further that, “The referral note that we give when you come to us is just for a grace period that covers 30 days in which we expect you to have checked and fixed the vehicle. The referral note is not an automatic clearance”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashola pointed out that the vehicle inspection service centers are ramping up capacity to accommodate more vehicles at the 27 fully-equipped centres adding that 30 additional centers are underway to cover up the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State.

He added that a mobile testing centre is also available within the state for companies and owners of large fleets of vehicles.

“You can go to any centre within the length and breadth of the state. Even if you do your first inspection on the mainland and you had to do your second inspection on the Island, you have no problem because they are all connected up’’, Fashola said

While commending motorists for their quick responses as recorded in the number of vehicle inspection conducted between January 4 and January 7, this year which recorded 388 at Ojodu center, compared to what was obtainable before the January 1, 2022 commencement date of the policy, he solicited for more turnouts from motorists.

ADVERTISEMENT