Nigerian children and young people feel the most pressure to succeed globally, according to a new international survey by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Gallup, released ahead of World Children’s Day, marked annually on 20 November.

The poll titled, “The Changing Childhood Project”, is the first of its kind to ask multiple generations for their views on what it is like to be a child today. It surveyed more than 21,000 people in 21 countries, including Nigeria.

The survey, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, examines young people’s opinions about their mental health, worldview, trust in institutions, importance of equality, climate change, and digital benefits and risks, among others.

Findings from the survey revealed that as much as 85 per cent of Nigerian children feel a greater pressure to succeed than their elders, the highest of all 21 countries surveyed, with young people in Lebanon a close second.

The survey also showed that 72 per cent of young Nigerians are more concerned about personal information being collected and shared online, than young people in any other country surveyed. The next highest are young people in Indonesia, at 63 per cent, and Kenya, at 54 per cent. As much as 84 per cent of children and young people in Nigeria also show high levels of concern about the risks of meeting someone in person after meeting them online.

In the area of finances, young Nigerians again showed a high level of concern, with 74 per cent of females and 66 per cent of males worried they don’t have enough money for food.

Critically, Nigerians have one of the highest rates young and older generations believing it is very important for politicians to listen to children’s voices when making decisions, at 87 per cent, the survey revealed.

Responding to the findings of the poll, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins said, “Children and young people in Nigeria clearly have a high level of concern about many and varied issues, compared to their peers in other countries. We cannot bury our heads in the sand and hope these concerns will go away. We need to take action. And the first step is to solicit their views, really listen closely and allow their concerns and ideas to influence our policy decisions.

“The future of Nigeria belongs to its children and young people, they have the right to be heard, have their needs addressed and their solutions explored. It is only through commitment to understanding and investing more in our children and young people’s presents and futures that we can maximize every child’s potential and ensure they have a full and happy life.”

This is a clarion call from young people in Nigeria, says Hawkins, adding that, “A call to listen, to learn and to take action to lift Nigeria high. As we celebrate this World Children’s Day, it is critical we listen to young people directly about their well-being, both physical and mental and their aspirations in this changing world.”

Senior Partner at Gallup, Joe Daly said, UNICEF’s survey reinforces the importance of hearing from the next generation and understanding their perspectives. “We cannot know what is on the minds of young people if we do not ask them. The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow; it is crucial for older generations to do their part to ensure our children inherit a better world,” Daly added.