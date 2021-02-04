BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) Barr Hassan Bello has said the implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM) will reduce cargo dwell time at Nigerian ports from 21 days to the regional average of seven days.

Bello said this in Abuja at a sensitisation meeting for government agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector on the implementation of NPPM.

The NPPM had earlier been launched by vice-president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja where he announced the appointment of NSC as the lead agency to implement it.

NPPM is to enable Nigeria improve its ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI)

A statement from NSC quotes Bello as saying that the Nigerian Ports Process manual is key to transparency in Nigerian ports.

According to him, “There is need to reduce dwell time of cargo from 21 days to the regional average of seven days. NSC is not only looking at the ease of doing business but at the cost of doing business.”

He added that the electronic call up system by the Nigerian Ports Authority would aid in easing the current traffic situation around the port.

He sought for the cooperation of sister agencies to ensure the manual is fully implemented in order to improve the ranking of Nigeria in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

Managing director Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) Hadiza Bala Usman at the meeting said the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of the various agencies in the maritime sector are closely tied, hence, the need for seamless cooperation and integration of relevant agencies. The NPA, she promised, would ensure compliance to the manual and implement sanctions for non-compliance.

Director-general Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Bashir Jamoh spoke on some of the challenges in the sector, which include; insecurity and corruption.

According to him, “Methods of addressing these issues are embedded in the NPPM. Our industry can only be sustained in terms of economic growth if we have sustainable systems in place to make our ports attractive.”

Comptroller-general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) represented by acting comptroller, Tariff, NCS – Suleiman Chiroma, said there is need for the NSC to deploy sophisticated modern scanners to replace physical examination.

He added that at the time of physical examination, all relevant agencies should be present and failure to comply would mean exemption.

Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Professor Bolaji Owasanoye in his speech, said government agencies are not powerless, they have enforcement powers and it is time to effectively use these enforcement powers. He pledged the support of his agency to implement the NPPM.