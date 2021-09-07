The new minister of Power, Engr Abubakar D. Aliyu, assumed office at the Federal Ministry of Power yesterday.

Aliyu was minister of state for Works and Housing before his redeployment to the power ministry last Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari after a minor cabinet reshuffle.

The 55-year-old engineer replaced Saleh Mamman who was relieved of his appointment last week.

Aliyu appreciated the warm reception, and emphasized team work, dedication, honesty among the staff.

He said these team spirit and selflessness are sine qua non in actualizing the mandate reposed on them by President Buhari in the power sector.

“I know you have done a lot; I am here to assist you, because that is my mandate to ensure that we succeed. My employer sent me here for a purpose,” he said.

“So, I need not only your hands on deck but I need your minds; that is where enthusiasm is, that is where loyalty is, that is where honesty is, that is where commitment and dedication is.

“Our work touches the lives of all Nigerians so I am here to add value to what you have been doing.”

“I want those titles to be translated to production of power to Nigerians, from generation, transmission to distribution; that is when our title will make more meaning.

“Otherwise time would come when we would be ashamed to mention our names with those titles.

“So I want to ask everyone from the permanent secretary down to the smallest on the ladder by rank in any part of the ministry of power to be dedicated and committed to the task ahead.”

On arrival at the power ministry located at the Power Holdings Company of Nigeria Headquarters in Abuja Monday afternoon, the minister received a rousing welcome from the permanent secretary, directors and staff of the ministry as well those of the six agencies under it.

Also present to receive the minister were the chief executive officers of the six agencies thus: Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN) and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET).

After the rousing welcome, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr William Alo, took time to introduce the six CEOs of the agencies in the ministry, all the directors and other management staff to the minister.

Speaking on behalf of the staff, the permanent secretary, expressed the happiness and preparedness of the staff to work with the new minister.

“We know you are here to continue the good work of the president as it concerns the power sector. We will assure you of commitment to redouble our efforts to make sure we deliver on our mandate,” he said.

The new power minister is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Engr Aliyu studied Civil Engineering, and HighWays and Transportation Engineering in Kaduna Polytechnic; and Civil and Water Resources Engineering in University of Maiduguri.

He was deputy governor in Yobe State for 10 and half years, making him the longest serving deputy governor in Nigeria.