The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, has said a new revenue allocation formula for the country is long overdue.

He stated this yesterday when the chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission ( RMFAC) Engr. Elias N. Mbam, met him in his office in Abuja.

Mustapha, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Ecological Funds, Office of the SGF, Habiba Lawal, expressed the hope that the revenue allocation review exercise will be concluded successfully.

He said; “First and foremost, I want to join you to appreciate the fact that a new revenue allocation formula has long been overdue. I think it’s something that will also agree with you, but it’s been a long time.

“And it’s good that we’re having this exercise now, we hope this exercise will go to a full conclusion so that we’ll have a full one.

“In the same vein, I also have observed the activity and the consultation that has been going about in all over the states of the federation towards getting the view of as many Nigerians, committees and stakeholders as possible in ensuring that this exercise has a very responsive outcome for many of us Nigerians.”

The SGF also reiterated the importance of the fact that any revenue allocation formula should be based on the constitutionally allocated functions.

He stressed that the funds should be put where the responsibilities are, saying, “And I think you’ve also observed that or committed to that in your statement. So we are looking forward to that happening as part of the key component of the new exercise.”

He, however, said to have a comprehensive or justified one a constitutional reform is fundamental, because it’s within the constitutional reform that the functions of the different types of government can be clearly stated.

The chairman of the commission said it was still expecting the inputs of the federal government concerning the review of the revenue allocation formula.

He said the commission had obtained relevant data from relevant agencies for use in the review process.

According to him, studies on fiscal matters relating to the allocation of federation revenue are being carried out by the commission, saying all these were aimed at ensuring that the new revenue formula would be fair, just, and equitable.