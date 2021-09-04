The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Akwa Ibom State has advocated for the allocation of more funds to the 36 states and 774 local government areas and a reduction in allocation to the federal government in the new revenue sharing formula.

The state chairman of the CLO, Otuekong Franklyn Isong, made the proposal in his presentation at a meeting of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) with the Akwa Ibom State government, civil society and other key stakeholders on the review of the revenue allocation formula.

The pro-democracy group said the existing revenue sharing formula for the federal government, states and LGAs was prepared in 1992 by the military administration, adding that it is now outdated and needs a review to reflect fair and equitable allocation of funds amongst the three tiers of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

It proposed that the LGAs should be given 35%, 36 states 50% and federal government 15%.

It called for a further amendment of the 1999 Constitution to decongest the exclusive legislative list such that the federal government is made to concentrate on defence and foreign affairs, while the states are given the constitutional power over mines and minerals, including oil fields, oil, geological surveys and natural gas within their boundaries, while paying 10% of revenue accruing from those resources as tax to the federal government.