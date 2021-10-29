A fully built and furnished primary school in Zuba, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, has not been put to use two years after the project was completed, some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have said.

Also, in Guzunkure, a community in Kuje Area Council, a completed computer centre built six years ago with computers fully loaded is under lock and key with robbers stealing the computers.

This came up at a week-long event organised by the Public Private Development Centre (PPDC).

PPDC is training CSOs on project monitoring, procurement processes, FOI requests, writing impactful stories and how to mobilise local communities to own and take ownership of projects in their areas.

The programme which is aimed at promoting inclusive governance through civic engagement came as a shock when one of the participants, Lukman Adefolahan, said a primary school fully built had been abandoned in Zuba but the education authorities in the area are requesting for more classes for learning.

“A primary school in Zuba built and completed is not in use in Zuba and the Universal Basic Education Board in their budget is demanding for more classes in the same area,” he said.

Also, a lecturer with the College of Education Zuba, Dr Jamberlay A Ray, said a computer centre was built in Guzunkure, in Kuje area council six years ago, completed, furnished but is now still under lock and key.