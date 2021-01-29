By Tarkaa David, Abuja

New Service Chiefs including chief of defence staff major general Lucky Irabor,chief of the air staff air vice marshal Oladayo Amao and chief of naval staff rear admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo assumed office during handing and taking over ceremonies at the Armed Forces Complex, Abuja.

The out going chief of naval staff vice admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas in his farewell message said he is moving on with great satisfaction in what the service has achieved under his watch.

He said he was leaving the service in good and capable hands.

Ibas warned personnel who connive with criminals to turn a new leaf and pursue a successful career.

He said”i must at this juncture spare a few words for the bad eggs among us. Like any other organisation, the Service has its own fair share. I refer to those who mindlessly subvert the system at every opportunity.

“Our experience in their treachery of connivance with some criminal elements, complicity in crime commission, negligent performance of duty permitting aggravation of cases in some instances, the disrepute to the institution of the Nigerian Navy in their less than professional conduct through alleged unethical behaviours marring the otherwise lauded efforts of our prosecution of infractions, were very sad and regrettable commentary in an otherwise glowing, commendable and exemplary service from you all.

“I urge this band of undedicated personnel to please make a turnaround promptly, and reclaim traction to a fulfilled and successful career. I’m still hopeful that you would,after pondering on this,in clear appreciation of the essence of service to your fatherland.”

In his remarks, rear admiral Gambo thanked the President for finding him worthy to occupy the exhalted position in his career.

While expressing delight, the CNS pledged to uphold the good works that the former CNS vice admiral Ibas has begun and move the Service to greater heights.

Also in his valedictory remarks, the former chief of defence staff General Gabriel Olonisakin said since inception, confronting security threats had been the preoccupation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under his watch.

He said “We all could recall that at the inception of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Boko Haram Terrorist group held sway in parts of the North East Nigeria, where the Sect occupied 20 out of 26 Local Government Areas in Borno State. Our immediate challenge on assumption of office was to flush out the Boko Haram and restore Nigeria’s sovereignty over these occupied territories. Gratefully, with the support of the political leadership and indeed all Nigerians, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under my leadership was able to reclaim all territories that were then under the control of the Boko Haram.”

General Olonisakin said while terrorism remain a security issue the country is grappling with, the Armed Forces is equally engaged in assisting the government in addressing other security issues, in line with its constitutional roles. “It gladdens my heart that the incoming Chief of Defence Staff is very familiar with these security challenges having previously served as Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Commander Multinational Joint Task Force and above all, the immediate past Chief of Training and Operations at the Defence Headquarters. There couldn’t have been a better choice of a seasoned senior officer who will hit the ground running as the Chief of Defence Staff.” he said. Speaking on challenges and how he was able to address some, he said “All these are not new to the incoming CDS as he has been part of all our operational efforts. As the incoming CDS is already aware, we have continued to review our strategy to address the changing nature of the adversaries and security threats, making intelligence gathering a premium input to our operations plan. “In order to have a focused and unified approach to addressing our national security issues, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under my watch, has built strong synergy with the nation’s security and intelligence agencies. I want to at this juncture specially appreciate the leadership of these Agencies for their commitment and passion, and the many long hours of deliberation and brainstorming sessions on our national security issues. “I want to encourage the incoming Chief of Defence Staff to continue to review our strategy, strengthen the existing joint operations efforts and build on the existing synergy with other law enforcement agencies. I am confident that General Irabor will lead the Armed Forces of Nigeria to build on what we have been able to achieve in the past five and half years and take the Armed Forces of Nigeria to much greater heights.” Meanwhile, former chief of army staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai was pulled out of service during a colourful ceremony at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

Buratai in his valedictory message said he has left Nigerian Army better than he met it.

Buratai said the Nigerian Army under his watch transformed and achieved great milestones in the fight against terrorism.

He said though the war against insurgency is new to the NA,the Service evolved by studying the situation and is now better of.

He said health care delivery for personnel and their families has improved following investments.

He stated the Nigerian Army and Borno State government will end insurgency in the shortest possible time.

He therefore, advised politicians to play the role of statesmen and work together with military professionals to end the myriad of security challenges facing the nation.