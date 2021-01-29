Nigerians in the North West and North East, two geopolitical zones worst hit by banditry and terrorism, have said they are looking up to the new service chiefs to bring relief to them as they settle down for their new assignment.

Although they gave kudos to their predecessors, they are ever hopeful that the new military chiefs can do better because they are aware of the mood of the citizens and the vociferous calls for the removal of the previous occupants of the offices.

In separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Friday in Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Yobe and Nasarawa States, among others, the citizens who listed their expectations from the service chiefs also counted their losses to bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and Boko Haram insurgents.

While applauding President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the new service chiefs at this critical time, some of the victims of banditry in Katsina State lamented that they have lost their homes and life-savings to bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

They narrated their plight as the state government inaugurated a 10-man committee to conduct a census of the victims of bandits’ attacks in the state’s eight frontline local government areas.

The committee chaired by the deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu, is to look into the impact of banditry on the socioeconomic well-being of the people in the affected communities, identify the orphans and widows, suggests the required assistance and to source finance for the project.

The step was taken by the state to ameliorate the sufferings of the people whose means of livelihoods and life-savings were destroyed by bandits and cattle rustlers.

Findings by LEADERSHIP Friday showed that property, including farmlands, farm produce and domestic animals, worth billions of naira were lost to the activities of cattle rustlers, kidnappers, bandits and other criminals in the state.

Statistics released by the state emergency management agency (SEMA) showed that over 33,000 people, comprising 20,868 children, 8,886 females, and 3,376 males were displaced from their communities and taking refuge in the major cities.

Most of the victims claimed that they lost everything, including their bread winners, forcing them to desert their ancestral homes.

The victims narrated their ordeals and how they are coping with life in their new abodes.

Alhaji AbuKabir of Garin Gambo in Batsari local government area, who was recently kidnapped in his farm and was rescued after eight days by the military, said he was whipped daily by his adductors to force him to cough out the money they demanded.

Kabir said the recurring attacks by bandits and rustlers made him to lose all that he had.

“Before I had about 30 cows and over 108 goats; they were rustled by the bandits. At present, I don’t have N2,000 to cultivate a portion of land to produce crops for household use and while attempting to do it myself, I was kidnapped.”

Tasiu Ibrahim, a husband of two wives and 10 children who left his village, Tsanwa, in Batsari local government area for over 10 months and settled at Rahamawa in Katsina metropolis in two rooms rented for him by his friends and family members lamented that he finds it difficult to pay his rent.

He said, “I used to have countless goats and cattle but they were rustled by bandits. My house was destroyed and I relocated to Rahamawa in Katsina town where I stay in two rooms rented by my brothers.

“As I’m talking to you, I don’t have the money to renew my rent and I can’t go back to the village because the house there was destroyed and I don’t know where to go. In fact, my two wives and 10 children eat when we beg.

“For the past 10 months I left my village, life has been so miserable for me and I have never received help from the government because I have no one to link me up when they kicked off the distribution of food items and cash.”

Ibrahim urged the government and well-meaning individuals to assist him, especially in paying his house rent and providing for his family.

Similarly, Amina Saidu left his ancestral home in Batsari with six children five years ago and settled at an uncompleted building with other women and children inside Katsina City.

According to her, they begged on the streets to survive even though she admitted that “the state government used to provide us with spaghetti, rice and other food items, but because of our numbers, we to go and beg from people.”

She also called on the government to provide something that will help them to start another life because they have deserted their place of abode and now stay in town but lack the capital to start afresh.

Khadija Saidu, one of Amina’s daughters with physical challenges, said she was brought to Katsina when she was a child and is familiar with the terrain. She vowed not to return to Batsari where she said they had no rest of mind.

LEADERSHIP Friday observed that the likes of Khadija and other children in that building were not enrolled in school; instead, they joined their parents to beg on the streets for survival.

On his part, Alhaji Iliya Musa said he left Kasai village and settled at Batsari town where he scavenges for what to feed his 26 children and six wives.

Musa noted that he lost over 60 cows and goats to banditry and cattle rustling in the area.

“I lost over N2million worth of property, including farm produces and animals since this insecurity started in our community,” he said.

Musa called on the state government to assist them to improve their standard of living.

Another victim who didn’t want his name in print said he relocated from his village to Batsari town and applauded security operatives for restoring normalcy in the area. He said there were still pockets of attacks in some of the communities amidst heavy presence of security personnel in Wagimi.

The source said recently some bandits invaded four communities and kidnapped 30 persons at Garin Dodo in Kasai and 10 women in Biya-Ka-Kwana village.

He said: “In Tudun Modi village, three persons were abducted; people close to the cities always pass the night there and return home the next day. There are parts of the state that hoodlums have taken over and farmers there must take permission before they are allowed to go to the farms or engage in certain activities.

“We remain grateful to the security personnel and members of the vigilante group who are helping us in confronting the bandits in the area,” he said.

He pleaded with the state government to improve on the welfare of the vigilante group with stipends to encourage them to intensify their efforts in the fight against bandits.

However, the Katsina State government said it has done a lot to ameliorate the suffering of the internally-displaced persons (IDPs).

In recent times, both state and federal governments, individuals and non-government organisations have kicked off the distribution of food and non-food materials to the displaced persons.

The state government said it has also helped some of the displaced persons to return to their communities and closed down the IDPs’ camps across the state.

Recently, the commissioner for youths, sports and social development, Sani Danlami, said that the state government helped over 27,000 IDPs camped at Dandume, Faskari, Kankara, Batsari, Jibia, ATC Katsina and the less-privileged in Katsina metropolitan area to return to their communities.

He said though the state could not currently boast of not having IDPs, many of those claiming to be displaced persons were not.

“Today in Katsina State, there is no single person in our internally-displaced persons’ camps. The state government has assisted the displaced persons to go back to their villages in order to continue with their normal life. We are, however, aware that there are some people who are roaming the streets claiming to be displaced persons,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government would not fold its arms and allow such disgruntled elements to tarnish its image.

He said that the government “is ready to continue to support the IDPs with logistics and foodstuff so that they can go on with their normal life in their communities.”

While speaking on the lingering security challenges in the state and the country, Governor Aminu Bello Masari had stressed the need to engage rural dwellers to tackle banditry because they are familiar with the terrain and know the kidnappers and informants among them.

He noted that ending the security crisis was doable and called for the people’s support, adding that situation remains a concern to his administration.

Masari said, “I believe it can be tackled but in stabilising the North now, we need to employ the tactics of the bandits to fight them in their way. We are very lucky that ISWAP or Boko Haram have no stronghold in the northwest.

“How can a local bandit leader recruit lots of people paying them N5,000 or N10,000 only if you succeed in that operation you would be able to go home with something, and if you don’t succeed you go home with nothing?

“And our security agencies are looking for diploma holders, those that have nine credits or graduates to fight these people. We need to recruit them to fight the war they are conversant with”.

The governor promised to do everything within the resources of his administration to restore normalcy to the state, noting that recent release of 344 schoolboys of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara had led to several other releases.

Meanwhile, as reactions continue to trail the appointment of service chiefs by President Buhari, some residents of Katsina have also set agenda for the newly appointed military chiefs.

Comrade Jamilu Charanchi, North West Coordinator of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), said the sacked of the replacement of service chiefs is better late than never.

His words: “Almost all Nigerians were expecting this because over 90 per cent of them were complaining that the former service chiefs over stayed, a situation that has worsened the security situation particularly in the North West zone of the country.

“So, it is a welcome development, though the new service chiefs have so many challenges that we actually cannot ascertain.”

He urged the new service chiefs to, within shortest possible time, dislodge the armed militia, terrorist groups and other criminal elements in Nigerian forests and reclaim the highways.

“The pervasive insecurity, uncertainty, kidnapping, raping, banditry the rampant vandalizing and rustling of our cattle should be history in Nigeria. This is the only agenda we have for them; secure our highways, seaways and let our people in northern Nigeria feel they are secure. Let them feel that they have the impact of security forces in all the areas. There are many villages that think security does not exist in this country: These people are moving around freely with their Ak47 in the village markets.

“They are moving as if the security agents are not even there. These people enter villages and ransack them, rustle cows, kidnap people and kill them at will. They take those they are willing to take and they even set so many villages ablaze. This is the kind of situation we hope the new service chiefs will ameliorate,” he added.

Also speaking, Dr Bala Abdullahi Husseini, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), said the tenure of the service chiefs was long overdue because there were agitations that the president should sack them.

He explained: “It has been almost the talk of the town since the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari and the possibility of replacing them with capable hands.

“So, the call has been answered, but the only complaint is that the former service chiefs should go with the newly appointed ones to retirement because they are their immediate junior. And if you look at it from that perspective, there was this allegation against the service chiefs that they acquired lots of money which is also ringing in the minds of the newly appointed ones.

“So, the same scenario might not be farfetched from what we think is going to happen. The immediate juniors of the newly appointed ones should have been the ones to take over because they are not close to the last set of service chiefs”.

He however urged the new service chiefs to go back to the drawing board and re-strategize in order to confront the great battle in the nation.

On his part, the special adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on security matters, Ahmed Ibrahim Katsina, said the president sacked the service chiefs at his own discretion and not based on public pressure, adding that the president is the one that can assess them and decide to replace them at the right time.

He stressed: “They have done their best without prejudice; learn to appreciate efforts. If you are not on stage it is easy to comment and it is when you are on stage that you will know the reality. It is time for others to also come and try their strategy.

“We should not be judgemental because they are yet to set their agenda. We need to see that and how they intend to go about it in the fight against banditry and other forms of crimes. And once that is done then you would say it would lead to this and that. But Nigerians are too quick to pass judgment.”

He therefore wished the newly appointed chief well, assuring them of the state government’s readiness to partner with them in summating the challenges in the state and country at large.

Residents of Kaduna State have tasked the newly appointed Service Chiefs particularly the Chief Of Army Saff (COAS) Maj.Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who hails from Kaduna State to bring his expertise to bare to end banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality lies ravaging parts of the state.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP FRIDAY in Kaduna, many expressed their expectations from the new Army Chief.

A business woman, Rhoda Aboki, said the new Army Chief should help particularly in addressing issues of Kidnapping that has almost turned Abuja-Kaduna highway a death trap.

Also, a driver at Abuja motor park, Command Junction, Victor Agem, said the activities of banditry have affected their transport business on Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

“We commend the Army and other security agencies for mounting surveillance on the Abuja-Kaduna road. Many passengers now enter train than vehicles and it is affecting our daily activities on this road”, he said.

Another driver, Musa Ibrahim, who claimed he escaped being kidnapped recently tasked the new Army Chief to redouble efforts to address insecurity in the country.

“It is through our daily hustles on the Abuja-Kaduna road that we feed our families as drivers. We expect more security on Abuja road to secure the road.

Sometimes the road is deserted for fear of unknown. The security agencies are doing their best but more needs to be done”, he advised.

On his part, Umar Dutsenwai said, “My expectation from the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Attahiru Isa is that he should go beyond fighting Boko haram, kidnappers and bandits. He should also fight any form of insecurity as far as Nigerian citizens are concerned. He should also boost the morale of the officers so they can have all the confidence they need to fight insecurity. He should also synergize with other security agencies for a better result in fighting any internal insecurity as we will always put them in prayers for God almighty to guide them in doing the right thing for our dear country”.

Also, Mallam Nuhu, a primary school teacher from Kauru local government area, said “The newly appointed COAS has been a combatant soldier who has undergone every training and seen all the challenges Nigeria is faced with, and for Mr President to pick him, it means he has the nation’s interest at heart, and I am sure he will be able to unite those aggrieved soldiers so that Nigeria will have the best in the war front because what is happening now is disloyalty. We expect him to unite the Army and bring Nigeria out of the insecurity it is faced with currently.”

Also reacting to the appointment of new service chiefs, citizens of Borno State and urged the newly appointed Generals to be proactive in dealing with the security situation bedeviling the state and the country, and ensure that the BokoHaram war is soon brought to an end.

Speaking to our correspondent in Maiduguri, Alhaji Hassan Zanna, who is the Zanna Boguma of Borno, hoped that security situation would greatly improve following the change of security architecture by the president.

“My advice to the incoming Service Chiefs is for them to be proactive and do the needful because this has been the call of every Nigerians who wish the country well. We have been calling for the sack of the service chiefs for long and we hope the security situation is going to be better for posterity.

“Luckily, Irabor has been a wonderful Officer. We have seen his records and what he has done to the Boko Haram terrorists during his time as Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole. Despite the fact that he is not from the North but being a fine and disciplined gentleman, he did well because of patriotism. So, we expect much from him as Chief of Defence staff.

“And for Maj. Gen Attahiru , we hope he is equally going to be proactive and forthcoming in taking the insecurity in the country to its logical conclusion. And to all other security chiefs that were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, we wish them good and we hope they will do what is expected of them in terms of security situation in the country,” Zanna Boguma said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi, said removal of the service chiefs and the appointment of fresh hands is a welcome development in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and other security challenges confronting the country.

The elder statesman who is also the sole Administrator of Borno State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (BOCCIMA) added that the former service chiefs brought about disillusionment and disenchantment in the other ranks of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He said, “It is apparent that they ran out of ideas. Initially when they were appointed, they came with a lot of zeal and passion, but over time, they lost ideas. The new Service Chiefs particularly the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen Irabor have worked here and performed brilliantly as Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole. So, we have a lot of anticipation that he is going to make a positive change in the war against terrorism and other criminalities”, he noted.

New Service Chiefs Will Perform Better – Gov Matawalle

Following to the appointment of new service chiefs, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has expressed hope of more accomplishments in the fight against banditry.

He also expressed his readiness to work with the new service chiefs who he said were carefully chosen to replace the former.

“I am confident that the new service chiefs are going to record even more successes as they are adjudged as very excellent officers with non-blemished records of service. We in the state wish to endorse this gallant decision of Mr President for ensuring that only the best are now tasked with replacing the former,” Governor Matawalle said.

He said that the situation in Zamfara State calls for total support and cooperation, urging all and sundry to desist from demoralising soldiers through the bad habit of dwarfing their efforts and hammering on their mistakes.

“The fight against banditry and the restoration of peace and harmony is a responsibility of all. The state government wishes to assure the new service chiefs of its readiness to support them in the task of liberating the people from the shackles of banditry and associated crimes in the state and indeed, the region,” Matawalle said.