BY ERNEST NZOR |

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said the appointment of the new service chief, is a sign of change in President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The director, Publicity and Advocacy of the Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who stated this in a statement made available to newsman yesterday in Abuja, warned the nation not be misled into thinking that the changes will dramatically change the nation’s fortunes in its fight against multiple security threats.

He said, “Forum welcomes the appointment of new Service Chiefs. In our current circumstances where the nation is being swamped by old and new security challenges, a change of leadership in our Armed Forces should be a signal that President Muhammadu Buhari accepts the need to affect major changes in his disposition to security issues and improvements in the nation’s capacities to deal with security and public safety.

“Nigerians will hope that these changes, even if belated, are intended as a response to the persistent demands for changes at leadership levels as part of the requirements to improve professionalism, morale and integrity of command structures of our Armed Forces.

“The new Service Chiefs will be a lot more effective if they are inspired by a Commander-In-Chief who adopts an involved and active interests in their conduct, records and performances. President Buhari must therefore reduce his distance from defence and security matters, and hold Service Chiefs and senior commanders accountable for successes and failures.

“The new Service Chiefs have been part of the military that has been severely challenged in the fight against a decade-old insurgency and many other threats. The only way they can retain confidence of Nigerians is to substantially improve on the records of their predecessors,” he said.