The first consortium-led study on over 100,000 Nigerians has gained fresh insight into Africa’s diverse genomic data.

The study, entitled “Promoting the Genomic Revolution in Africa through the Nigerian 100k Genome Project’’, was carried out by scientists from 54gene, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, and the Center for Genomics Research and Innovation at the National Biotechnology Development Agency as well as researchers from multiple academic institutions in Nigeria and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The study details efforts in building an important resource that could significantly enable African populations to benefit from the global efforts at achieving precision medicine for various diseases.

This has been achieved through the production of a comprehensive catalog of human genetic variation, examining the characteristics of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in 100,000 adults in Nigeria seeking to understand the genetic basis of the highly prevalent illnesses such as cancers, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, chronic kidney and sickle cell disease, among others.

NCDs kill more than 41 million people every year, accounting for 71 per cent of all deaths globally. The prevalence of NCDs is projected to become higher than that of infectious diseases in Africa by 2030.

The study spans the breadth of the Nigerian population with data gathered from the six geopolitical zones in the country and sampling from the majority of the more than 200 ethnolinguistic groups, with ethically consulted participants being recruited falling under two categories: disease cases recruited from disease specialist clinics, and community cases which are individuals with initially unknown diseases recruited from communities through household surveys.

Findings from the study showed that as of January 2019, approximately 3 per cent of genomic data being used for genome wide association studies (GWAS) came from people of African descent, with this statistic dropping to 1.1 per cent in 2021.

54gene founder and CEO, Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong, said, “Along with our partners, we are proud to be leading the new frontier of African genomics. Precision medicine goes against the one-size-fits-all approach to disease treatment as it is more inclusive, with people treated on their unique genetic makeup. With more than 200 ethnic groups and 500 different languages, Nigeria has one of the most diverse ethnolinguistic concentrations in the world.

“This pioneering study from the Nigerian population provides an excellent window into the representation of diversity across Africa. With recruitment nearly complete and the commencement of data generation and bioinformatics analysis, we are excited at how this study makes the promise of precision medicine more attainable to Nigerians, Africans and the global population.”