A new research work that was released by the Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) yesterday, has indicated that gender, among other critical factors, influences youth employment in Nigeria.

According to the distribution of youth employment by economic sectors in Nigeria, the service sector, which comprises ICT, financial, public service, hospitality and tourism, trade, and entertainment, is the highest employer of youths in rural and urban areas, the report has shown.

Titled: Sectoral Development: Assessing the Conditions That Drive Youth Employment in Key Sectors of the Nigerian Economy, the study used a sectoral approach to investigating the issue of youth employment in Nigeria.

Full-time employment for youth between ages 15 to 34 years has declined since 2010. The youth unemployment rate has increased from 23 percent in 2017 to 30 percent in 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Chief executive officer of the NESG, Mr ‘Laoye Jaiyeola said Nigeria would have to prioritise infrastructure funding, focus more attention on sectors such as the financial services, transport services, business services, construction, real estate to find a sustainable solution to the issue of unemployment in Nigeria.

“To address the youth unemployment in Nigeria, we must not give up on critical reforms that promote productivity, competitiveness and value creation in these sectors,” Mr Jaiyeola said yesterday at the presentation of the report in Abuja.

Justifying its claim that gender was a major determinant of employment in Nigeria, AERC lead, Dr Sarah Edore said from the differential impact of sectoral growth on youth employment by gender have shown that an increase in age, high school education, number of urban area residents, employment in the industry, construction, and services sectors positively influenced male employment. In contrast, marital status, remittances, and employment in the trade sector influenced female employment.

The study revealed that youth employment was higher in rural areas as compared to the urban centres. The situation was attributed to the dominance of the agriculture sector in rural areas that tend to employ able-bodied youths for field activities. Aside from agriculture, rural youths often engage in construction and home enterprises.

By way of policy recommendation, NESG and AERC said it is important for to focus more attention on sectors such as the financial services, transport services, business services, construction, real estate and agriculture sectors because they have high growth employment intensity as compared to the manufacturing and mining sectors.

“Since more males are likely to be employed in the industry, construction, service and agriculture sectors compared to female youths in the trade sector, effort must be made to strengthen these sectors through targeted welfare reforms by enhancing the capacities of the youths for sectoral relevance.

“To promote start-ups in these sectors, it is crucial to facilitate access to capital for business, especially for those who have undergone a form of entrepreneurial training,” it stated.