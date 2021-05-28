Barring last-minute change of plan, a new Kano-based Television station, Tambari, will begin transmission by second week of June, 2021.

In a statement made available to journalists, chair of the TV station’s implementation committee, Ibrahim Shawai, said: “TAMBARI Television with the slogan of ‘Amon GASKIYA’ is the first international Hausa TV Station, would be the best alternative in TV programming available for all Hausa and non-Hausa viewers.”

Shawai also quoted the Management of the new TV station as saying that the station “would birth a new era in communication and information dissemination in Nigeria and beyond.”

For his part, deputy chairman, board of directors, Muhammad Sani Utai, said the station would break linguistic barriers to meet the demand of the people at the grassroots “in a manner that they can easily relate with and share their culture and tradition as well.”

He noted that Tambari would be a leading Hausa Television station globally in view of its top-notch equipment and manpower.

“The media outfit will operate with the highest degree of professionalism while providing the wide variety of services to government institutions, corporate organisations and the public.

“With the calibre of seasoned personnel having core specialisation in modern Television production as well as communication fields, the TV would make a pleasurable delight to all Hausa viewers.

“With the state-of-the-art equipment, the station is at the verge of becoming the best alternative in TV programming across the country,” Utai assured.