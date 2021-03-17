By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The African Centre for Justice and Human Right, ACJHR, led by Barrister Nduka Edede Chinwendu, has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its decision to impose N6.98 service charge for all USSD transactions from March 16.

The ACJHR is of the view that the CBN has again proved itself as the people’s bank with this laudable decision.

She also expressed the view that this step in right direction is one of the apex bank’s numerous decisions to reduce multiple charges.

She commended the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for this laudable development.

“We note with satisfaction that Emefiele and members of his team are leading a pro-peoples interest bank.

“We therefore urge all stakeholders in the banking sector to support them to ensure the successful implementation of this scheme and other laudable programmes so far initiated by the apex bank.

“We are convinced that the development will finally resolve the disagreement between banks and telecom firms over USSD and other text message transaction requests,” she stated.