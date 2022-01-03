The general overseer of Nazareth Church Of All Nation (NACOAN), Prophet Tersoo Jeremiah has called on men of God to preach peace in order to make the country stable.

In his new year message, he advised the politician to exhibit fear for God in their dealings bearing in mind that each and everyone will face judgement at the end.

According to him, “It’s time for us to encourage our congregation, tell them to be patient before God. It is time to tell the congregation to draw closer to God, most importantly, they should look for Jesus Christ more than any other things on this earth at this moment.

“As servants and Prophets of God, we are to encourage the masses to have faith in God. We are praying to God’s intervention in the area of insecurity n 2022 so that we can have peace and a better year.”

Speaking on empowerment during the sermon, he noted that no matter how large maybe, you cannot be able to cover all. Government cannot be able to do all, is not possible, though the government has to its best.

He encourage his church members to start something good this year, no matter how little it was. Every successful people you see today started from little. You cannot start from the top.

“Do not depend on your Salary alone. Established something that can get you income outside your .salary Do not be comfortable with one source of income, try to expand your business”, he said.

The clergy also advised Nigerians to have faith and believe in God and then draw closer to God more and apply patient, and by doing that, God would speak for us 2022.

