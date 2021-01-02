At the beginning of every year, many prominent pastors in the country usually reel out a litany of prophecies to their members and Nigerians for the year.

Most of these prophecies largely on topical national issues such as economy, security among others are announced by the clergymen either at the crossover service or on the first day of the year. Perhaps this is so because Nigeria is one of the most religious countries in the world.

However, for the first time in a long while, top Nigerian prophets were careful with their prophecies about 2021, LEADERSHIP Weekend findings revealed. Also, it was gathered that most of the clergies shun issues on economy and security, unlike previous years.

TB Joshua

For Prophet Temitope Joshua, popularly known as (TB Joshua) of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) while speaking to the world on what God revealed to him concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, said while the first phase was coming to an end, the second and third stages would be tougher but will not be widespread as the first stage.

Speaking to his followers virtually in the New Year, the cleric said the ‘affliction’ had three stages.

According to him, “This so-called monster, COVID-19, generally known as an affliction, has three stages.

“We are getting to the end of the first stage. The second stage will be tougher than the first stage but it will not affect all countries. Some countries will be affected while others will not be affected.

“The third stage will be tougher than the second stage. The two last stages will not be as widespread as the first stage.”

Pastor Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye insisted that some of the things God said in 2020 would spill over in 2021.

He disclosed that 2021 would still witness the spill-over of some of the things that happened in 2020.

Adeboye who made this revelation while reeling out the prophecies for the year 2021 during the crossover service of the church at the Redemption Camp said the whole world should pray against outbreaks of fire, flood and ask for God’s intervention.

Adeboye said that concerning Nigeria, God wanted the nation to know that He alone can lift the siege, adding that it is only the humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege.

“God said the erstwhile ignored people’s opinions will become vessels unto honour in God’s hand and there will be sounds from heaven over Nigeria,” he said.

Adeboye further added that God said the survival and restoration of every individual would be in their own hands, “It means if you stay close to God, it doesn’t matter what happens, you will be safe but if you stay away from God, may God have mercy on you.”

“On the international scene, Some of the things God said in 2020 will spill over in 2021,” he said. Adding that the world as a whole can only come out of the woods when they admit the following: “that It is the most highly that rules the affairs of men not science Daniel 4 vs 25.

“That it is God that gives wisdom to the wise and that God can reduce the so-called wisdom of men to foolishness.

“That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making and that the Lord said this will continue until the so-called high and the mighty admits that safety is from the Lord.”

The cleric, however, noted that the only beautiful thing that God said on the international scene was that He will begin to deal with nations on an individual basis adding that “If God’s people will humble themselves and pray, he will heal their land.”

Bishop David Oyedepo

The founder and presiding bishop of Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo while sharing a ‘prophetic’ message posted on the official page for the Outreach Arm of his Liberation Ministry, expressed hope that Christians would have a happy time.

“Prophetic Declarations. 2021 shall be full of surprises for you!

“From this moment onward it shall be forward ever for you and backward never!” Oyedepo wrote.

Another tweet of the cleric reads: “From 2021, you shall not wander in life again!

“You shall not know disappointments in 2021!

“Your dramatic change of story shall come in 2021!

“Those afflictions you are used to will not follow you to the year 2021!”

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The senior pastor and founder of Love world Church otherwise known as “Christ Embassy” Pastor Chris Oyakhilome while speaking to his congregation during the cross-over service, said he saw angels preparing the saints with the word of God and also for the coming of the Lord.

Pastor Oyakhilome further noted that the angels were working tirelessly as though the things around them doesn’t matter.

The cleric said the angels were not distracted as they were helping the people to get ready for the coming of Jesus.

According to him, “In heaven preparation is being made. All over the world, I saw angels preparing people, helping and preparing people.”

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Meanwhile, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation.

He urged Nigerians to be prayerful ahead of the challenges in the New Year, as the first quarter of the year would be very tough for Nigeria.

He said that the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed would be rubbished. The religious leader warned the former Lagos State governor not to contest.

The general-overseer of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church while sharing some prophecies said a northerner would still come back to rule Nigeria in 2023.

While explaining that northerners will not take it easy for any tribe to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, the cleric said an Igbo presidency would not work because they will betray themselves.

Primate Ayodele said those who may come out to contest the presidential include Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki, Kayode Fayemi, and Rotimi Ameachi.