Buyers, sellers and investors came physically and virtually from across Africa and beyond to connect and exchange trade, investment and market information. The fair has emerged as an effective process of building bridges for a successful AfCFTA, less than a year after the commencement of trade under this agreement.

The second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2021) generated a record setting US$42.1 billion in trade and trade-related investment deals, according to the latest tally released by the IATF Advisory Council. The latest figures captured additional data submitted by Trade Promotion Agencies of Algeria, Nigeria and South Africa.

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, IATF 2021 saw US$42.1 billion worth of trade and investment deals agreed during the event, which took place from 15 to 21 November in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

This record value of trade and investment deals was the outcome of more than 500 business deals concluded during the rich and varied 7-day programme of business-to-business, business-to-government and government-to-government exchanges, exhibitions, trade and investment conference sessions, as well as other verticals, such as the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, the IATF Automotive Show and the African Union’s Youth Start-Up programme.

IATF 2021 thus surpassed its pre-set target of US$40 billion in trade and investment deals, going well beyond the US$32 billion in transactions closed at the first edition in Cairo, Egypt in 2018.

The expected number of participants and exhibitors were also exceeded. Against a target of 1,100 exhibitors, IATF 2021 saw 1,161 exhibitors showcase their goods and services. While the organisers aimed for at least 10,000 participants, the event attracted over 30,000 participants of which 11,828 were in person.

NEXIM took their products to exhibitors with positive responses that may manifest in the months ahead.

Abba Abubakar Bello had earlier in his remarks pointed that the current structure of trade indicates that Africa’s trade is dominated by agricultural commodities and mineral products, thus explaining the low contribution, given that manufactured goods account for about 70 percent of global trade.

To this end, Bello submitted that increasing regional trade, is one way to change the narrative, which will not only help to boost Africa’s trade statistics, but also help to create jobs and address the problem of unemployment, particularly among the teeming youth.

The head honcho of the bank opined that contrary to general belief that the scope for intra-regional trade in Africa is limited, he sees great potentials for intra-regional trade in goods and services if the information gaps are bridged and other impediments to production are addressed.

IATF2021 provides a platform to promote trade under the AfCFTA by bringing together continental and global buyers and sellers, and enabling stakeholders to share trade, investment and market information as well as trade finance and trade facilitation solutions designed to support intra-African trade and the economic integration of the continent.

In addition to establishing business-to-business and business-to-government exchange platforms for business deals and advisory services, IATF2021 also operated IATF2021 Virtually, an interactive online platform that replicates the physical event. The fair focused on Africa’s creative economy as well as the automotive industry with dedicated programmes. A conference runs alongside the exhibition and features high-profile speakers and panelists addressing topical issues relating to trade, trade finance, payments, trade facilitation, trade-enabling infrastructure, trade standards, industrialisation, regional value chains and investment.

NEXIM Management/ Staff Interface With Exhibitors

It was a busy week for the trio of Abba Bello, Bala Bello, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Hon Stella Okotete (Business Development) as they visit each stands interfacing with Nigerian exhibitors. They listened to the concerns of the young businessmen and women and proffered advises on how they could grow their busineses.

Other members of the team were; Head, Strategic Planning, Tayo Omidiji, Buhari Yusuf, Head, Small Businesses Department, Safiya Dalhatu, Rooqayah Sidi, Kelechi Nwagboso among others.

NEXIM Deal At IATF

The African Export Import Bank AFREXIMBANK and NEXIM signed a partnership agreement to implement various transactions valued at about $500m.

The signing ceremony took place on the sideline of the Trade Fair with Mrs. Kanayo Awani the Managing Director, Intra-African Trade initiatives signing on behalf of Afrexim bank while the Managing Director /Chief Executive, NEXIMBank, Mr. Abba Bello signed on behalf of his Bank.

Information gleaned from the document indicated that the agreement covers four major areas, with the overall objective of promoting international trade and boosting trade between Nigeria and other African countries. The key areas include:

The Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), under which Afreximbank has provided $25m in the first instance to alleviate the economic and business impact of the Covid19 pandemic on Nigeria businesses. NEXIM will utilise the facility for continuous funding of exporters, particularly SMEs, many of whom were adversely impacted by the disruptions of the global value chain and other fallouts of the Covid19 Pandemic.

$400m Credit Facility to support the rehabilitation and modernisation of Nigerian ports as well as development of new inland ports as part of efforts to improve trade and infrastructure.

$50m Loan for acquisition of badges for fleet expansion in furtherance of the regional shipping operation (theSealinkproject) being promoted by NEXIM.

$350,000 grant provided to support the charting of the main channels of the River Nigeria and Benue to facilitate navigation and successful shipping operations.

The President of AFREXIM, Professor Benedict Oramah, had earlier observed that PATIMFA was launched by Afrexim bank to assist member countries in managing the financial, economic and health shocks caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic. He added that the Bank aims to help in preserving and promoting economic stability of member countries through the period of the global uncertainty and that the fund would ensure that trade debt payments that fall due are honoured and support the stabilization of foreign exchange resources in order to preserve the flow of critical imports.

Mr. Abba Bello noted that the $25m provided under PATIMFA will be used to refinance a portion of Nexim Bank existing loan portfolio to provide short term liquidity for further lending activities by the bank to companies operating in the Non-Oil exports sector of the country.

He added that the Bank’s effort to promote the regional shipping company (theSealinkProject) was in response to the need to boost trade within the regional market and that the scope of the project was later expanded to include the development of inland waterways to facilitate the export of bulk cargo and unlock opportunities in solid minerals sector.

Bank Products Export Development Facility (EDF)

The Export Development Facility (EDF) was being introduced by the Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM) arising from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) investment in a N50billion Debenture issued by NEXIM to stimulate and increase deliberate funding, especially to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) towards facilitating regional industrialization for value added exports and broadening Nigeria’s export basket and market destinations.

The Facility is being used to support export oriented enterprises in the non-oil exports value-chain.

WAYEF

The Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) is designed to support Women and Youth in the non-oil exports value-chain.

The intention of the WAYEF is to stimulate and increase deliberate funding to Women and Youth (between the ages of 18 to 35 years) towards broadening Nigeria’s export basket and facilitating regional industrialization for value added exports.

The objectives of the Facility are to: To stimulate and increase deliberate funding to indigenous Women and Youths, towards broadening Nigeria’s export basket and facilitating regional industrialization for value added exports.

To improve access of Women and Youths to concessionary finance in a bid to expand and diversify the non-oil export baskets and to support Women and Youths towards upscaling and expanding export operational capacities.

NEXIM boasts of so many other products that readily available for budding and established exporters.

Opened on 15 November at a ceremony attended by seven African Heads of State and Government, IATF 2021 was also marked by several major innovations, such as the first African Sub-Sovereign Governments Conference held on 18 November, on the sidelines of the trade fair, as well as the first ever African Auto Show and Auto Forum.

H.E Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the IATF 2021 Advisory Council and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, commended the outstanding performance while congratulating the organisers and the host country for their tenacity.

He congratulated the Government of the Republic of South Africa and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, Afreximbank, the AU Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, and thank them for the swift efforts made in record time to organise this historic event, which has resulted in the resounding success.

Commenting on the results, Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said that the success of IATF 2021 is proof that intra-African trade is taking root under the platform of the AFCFTA.