By LONGTONG YAKUBU |

In its effort at encouraging industrial development, the Nigeria Import and Export (NEXIM) Bank, has reiterated its commitment to support industries in the country to boost local production.

Speaking after a monitoring visit and inspection of facilities at Dutse Granite Company, a Nigerian based Marble and granite producers in Kano, the managing director of NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello, stressed that as a development financial institution, their target and priority is to advance trade by encouraging processing that will be of international standard.

Bello explained that, Nigeria has the advantage of being one of the most advanced industrial countries in the region as well as in Africa, so it needs to harness all opportunities to make it a net exporter rather than net importer.

While expressing satisfaction with the company, the managing director pointed out that the bank is committed to doing more, having committed about N700 million in the first phase of the project at the company.