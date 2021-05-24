The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank has been recognised as one of the outstanding public institutions in operational performance and a major driver of the federal government’s export promotion agenda in Nigeria.

Managing director/chief executive of the bank, Abba Bello received the award of excellence in public service on behalf of the bank at an award ceremony event that was held in Abuja.

“BusinessDay noted your impeccable achievements including increased funding for export, collaboration to improve transport & logistics support for trade, promoting services export and support for SMEs, amongst others,” the newspaper said while presenting the award to Mr Bello last Friday.

Some of the innovations that won NEXIM the award is factoring as a product in the Nigerian financial space. It is especially, beneficial to small and medium enterprises. The bank is also promoting improvement in logistics for trade. It does that in both road and maritime logistics one of which is the Sealink.

Bello said while the award came as a recognition of the developmental drive of the bank under his supervision in recent years, it has also come with a charge on himself and the team to get even harder on delivering the mandates of the bank for economic growth and development.

“For us at NEXIM bank, this award is a challenge on us to do more,” he said. Mr Bello said the bank has some other developmental and social responsibility to the economy that also determine the level of its success, including the number of jobs created, foreign exchange generated and success in reducing child labour the production of Cocoa production for instance.

“Success comes with higher expectations. We will achieve more. We are not afraid of challenges. We have set out benchmarks for ourselves in line with the federal government’s economic programme. We will do our best to achieve it,’’he said.