Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has signed a four-year contract extension, the club announced on Saturday.

“I’m very happy, very happy to be extending my contract with Paris until 2025,” he said.

“The truth is that I’m very happy to be staying here for four more years, to be a part of the club’s project, to try and win titles, to try and achieve our biggest dream which is the Champions League.

“So I’m happy to be staying at the club, to be a part of it and to be extending my contract.”

Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from La Liga side Barcelona for a record transfer fee of €222 million ($270.02m).

He said he wanted to leave PSG in 2019 amid reports that he wanted to return to Barcelona, but eventually stayed before the club reached the Champions League final last season.

“The first factor is happiness. The joy of being part of this squad, of the team, of Paris Saint-Germain, the club,” Neymar added.

“And then, of course, the affinity I have with the club, with the work, with the players that are in the squad today, with a great coach who will certainly help us even more. These things make you believe in the project even more.”

PSG are also looking to extend Kylian Mbappe’s deal as the 22-year-old France striker’s contract expires at the end of next season.