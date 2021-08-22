The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) is set to produce an exclusive film documentary on the life times and legacies of former President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda (IBB).

This was announced recently when the former Nigerian leader played host to the Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of the NFC, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe and his team, during a courtesy visit by the latter to the Minna Hilltop residence of the former.

Chidia who was warmly received by IBB, congratulated him on his 80th Birthday,he also lauded IBB’s bold infrastructural and policy achievements during his time as Nigeria’s President.

Asides his contribution to the Motion Industry during his era as the Nation’s President, Chidia his addesss described IBB as a distinguished statesman, he recalled how IBB strengthened the Nation’s Military Power to become the cynosure of other countries. Chidia said that IBB projected the nation in manner of novelty and thus made Nigeria a world power and centre of Africa diplomacy.

Also in his address Chida listed the infrstructal strides of IBB which he described as legacy projects , they include ; the construction of: the Third Mainland bridge Lagos , International Conference Centre, Central Bank of Nigeria Headquarters, Satellite Towns , Federal Protection Agency Headquarter and Zonal Office, Supreme Court Building, Abuja International Airport, High Court Buildings, Federal Housing Estates Nationwide, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Shiroro Hydroelectric Powe Station and so many numerous others.

While intimating IBB on the documentary proposal of the Corporation through a letter, Maduekwe outlined the contributions of Babangida’s Presidency to Nigeria’s Motion picture industry.

According to the NFC, MD , IBB’s successes in the Nation’s Film sector include the relocation of the NFC film laboratory from lagos to Jos which he likened to a similar move in the United States when the industry moved from New York to California saying that after all Jos is just like California.