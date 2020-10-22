The executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sanctioned the commencement of the process to elect a new member of the committee for the Northeast zone, following the demise of Alhaji Musa Adamu Duhu on 19th, September 2020.

The late Duhu, who was chairman of the Adamawa State Football Association, had won a by-election to replace Alhaji Hussainin Modibbo, chairman of the Taraba State Football Association and one of the two members from the Northeast on the NFF board, who died in 2016.

After serving out late Modibbo’s tenure, Duhu contested and won the election to remain on the board during the NFF Elective Congress, which took place in Katsina in September 2018.

A new person that would replace the late Alhaji Duhu will be announced at the Annual General Assembly (AGM) of the NFF, scheduled for the month of December. The other member of the NFF executive committee from the Northeast is Alhaji Babagana Kalli.