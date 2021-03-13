ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Akin Dare, on his formal installation as the Agbaakin of Ogbomosholand, by the Soun of Ogbomosholand, Oba Jimoh Oyedunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, on Thursday.

NFF President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said Dare was deserving of the traditional title given the positive momentum he has brought into Nigeria sports through his effervescence, boundless energy, positive attitude and outlook and his practical approach to confronting challenges and seeking solutions to problems.

“The NFF congratulates the Sports Minister on this title which is of high significance in Ogbomosholand. He is very much deserving given the positive attitude and ebullience he has brought to sports administration at the highest level in the country. He is a man of action and we celebrate him.”

Although the title was bestowed on the Sports Minister in November 2020, the official installation was done on Thursday, with the Soun of Ogbomosho saying: “The title of Agbaakin is one of the highest titles conferred on any courageous, hardworking, dedicated and prominent son of Ogbomosho that has done a lot for the development of the town. The important role of Dare in Ogbomosholand and Nigeria in general cannot be undermined.

“His giant strides in youth empowerment, provision of infrastructure and sports development cannot be over-emphasized. He is a true son of the soil and a worthy Nigerian in whom we are pleased. I hereby confer this title on you for your outstanding performance.”

Mr Dare has been credited with the renovation of Soun Stadium, Ogbomosho; training of 40 coaches in different sports; donation of computer laptops to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology; facilitation of take-off grant for the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede and facilitation of donation of 18-seater bus to the school; vocational training for more than 200 youngsters and; the building of an hospital, among other accomplishments.