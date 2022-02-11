The Nigeria Football Federation says it has received the decision of world football –governing body, FIFA, that Leicester City FC of England player Ademola Lookman can now represent Nigeria at international level.

Emilio Garcia Silveiro, FIFA’s Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, on Thursday conveyed to the NFF the decision of the Single Judge of the Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal:

“The request made by the NFF – Nigeria Football Federation for a change of association of the player Ademola Olajide Lookman is accepted.

“The player Ademola Olajide Lookman is eligible to play for the representative teams of the NFF – Nigeria Football Federation with immediate effect.”

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi lauded the record-time approval granted the fresh application by the Federation with regards to Lookman’s desire to wear the green-white-green in the international sphere. “We sent in the application on Wednesday night after putting all the necessary documentation together. We are happy to receive the approval today.”

Only in December 2021, FIFA also approved the NFF’s application for the switch in allegiance for Ashleigh Megan Plumptre to represent Nigeria internationally.

Both Lookman and Plumptre had represented England at various junior cadres.

